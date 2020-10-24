All is fair in love and war!

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Some lawyers does talk through dem behind. Imagine one of dem had the temerity fuh seh how prosecutors gat to be fair.

Since Noah build de Ark dem boys bin know that de prosecutors and de defence attorney does gat to tek sides. De prosecutor job is to ensure that the accused is convicted. De defence attorney job is fuh ensure dat he get he client off, whether de client is guilty or not. So how dem can be fair when dem roles does set fuh dem. Both sides does use all the tricks in the books fuh try fuh win case. You can’t call dat being fair.

Dem boys used to track de court when dem boys bin young. One day at court, dem boys listening to a prosecutor calling he fuss witness who was a woman who like to talk.

The prosecutor started by asking her, “Do you know who I am?”

The old woman replied, “Yes, you’re John Kim, and I must say I’m very disappointed in you. You’re greedy, you treat others like dirt, and you’ve been keeping a mistress for years! Of course I know who you are.”

The prosecutor was stunned, but tried to carry on with the proceedings. He pointed at the defence lawyer and said, “Do you know who he is?”

“Yes, he is Kenneth Skye. And I must say that I’m very disappointed in him too. He is constantly drunk, gambles all the time, and is one of the worst lawyers around! Of course I know who he is.”

The Judge immediately called the prosecution and defence to approach the bench. Once they were close enough, the Judge scowled at the pair and said, “Don’t you dare ask her if she knows me?”

Talk half and show me wan lawyer who does be fair when dem fighting case!