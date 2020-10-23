West Coast Demerara grocery, house burglarized

Kaieteur News – A grocery store and a man’s home were burglarized mere hours apart on the West Coast Demerara this week.

According to a police report, the grocery store located at Lot 14 Anna Catherina which also houses a snackette was burglarized between 21:30hrs on Tuesday and 04:00hrs Wednesday, while the man’s house located at Lot 59 New Road, Vreed-en-Hoop was robbed sometime between 07:05hrs and 19:45hrs on Wednesday.

Proprietor of the grocery store, Nafiza Samtani, 57, of Lot 16 Hague Public Road told investigators that she secured her shop, leaving everything intact and went home. She later then received a phone call from the landlord who related the break in to her. Upon arriving at her business place to inspect the store, she reported to the police that the thieves carted off a quantity of alcohol and nonalcoholic beverages, perfumes and other items which valued over $600,000.

Investigators also reported that Courtney Benjamin, age 59, said that he went to work and when he later returned home, he noticed that a padlock on his door was removed and the door was left open. Upon entering his house, he saw that the house was ransacked and discovered several items were missing that value up to $105,000. Meanwhile, the police told Kaieteur News that they are trying their best to locate the perpetrators.