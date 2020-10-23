Volda Lawrence a no-show at CID

Kaieteur News – The Chairperson for the People’s National Congress (PNC) and Former Health Minister, Volda Lawrence, yesterday failed to present herself at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, Eve Leary, Georgetown, as requested by the police. Meanwhile, yesterday afternoon, supporters from the A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) coalition protested outside the office of the Director of Public Prosecution (DPP), Shalimar Ali-Hack, S.C.

Lawrence was scheduled to report at CID at 13:00hrs yesterday in relation to the ongoing investigation into electoral fraud committed during and after the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections. After Lawrence failed to appear, coalition supporters with placards protested outside the Eve Leary office of the DPP. The protesters were calling on the DPP to “Stop being politically affiliated” and “Be professional”, with placards they held bearing the same messages. The police were called in and the ranks formed a human barricade in front of the DPP’s office and moments later the protesters left.

On Wednesday, Lawrence was slapped with an additional electoral fraud charge, which alleges forgery. She appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts and was released on $50,000, bail for that offence and is expected to make her next court appearance on October 28, 2020.

During an interview with reporters outside of the court compound on Wednesday, Lawrence stated that, she was invited to report to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) Headquarters, yesterday at 13:00hrs, for questioning.

She added that the repeated charges by the GPF have amounted to a level of harassment and that it appears that the police have to please someone because, “Every other week, they have to march us to CID; every other week, they have to bring us to court.”

Just last week, Lawrence appeared in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan for two counts of conspiracy to defraud charges. She was released on $100,000, bail and the matter was adjourned to December 9, 2020, for full disclosure of statements.

She was arrested in relation to her involvement in the activities that took place at the Ashmin’s Building, Georgetown which was, at the time, set up as the command centre for the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) for the elections.

According to reports, Lawrence’s signature was on Form 24 for Region Four which had the fraudulent numbers that were allegedly concocted by Mingo, the Region Four Returning Officer, and that Form 24 contained figures intended to assure the APNU+AFC coalition victory in the March 2, 2020, General and Regional Elections.

Lawrence is also facing a joint charge with Mingo before Principal Magistrate Faith McGusty in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts, for the forging of a document that was used for a fraudulent election declaration on March 5, 2020.

The charge was filed by People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) attorney, Charles Ramson, on March 13, 2020. While Lawrence is currently out on $100,000, bail for the offence, Mingo was granted self-bail.

They are expected to make their next court appearance on November 16, 2020.

Police announced in August last that they will be conducting a comprehensive investigation into the criminal conduct of Lowenfield, Mingo, and others in relation to the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections and the events that followed. So far, during the probe, several GECOM officials have been arrested and put before the court for electoral fraud charges.