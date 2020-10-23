Imagine your stepfather sold out a large farm which your real father left for you. He sold it to his friend Robert who lives in Canada. Once a year, Robert sends over a few oranges. Your family is so happy to receive these few oranges every year that you want to hug and kiss Robert and tell him what a good man he is to send the family some oranges.
You do not realize that it is your own oranges which he is sending to you. It is your farm from which he is picking thousands of other oranges and selling to make himself rich. If you had control over your father’s farm, you would be able to sell the oranges and use that money to buy whatever fruits and food you need.
This is similar to what is happening with our oil blocks. The persons and companies which have been given these blocks are now handing out a few peanuts each year. One example is the peanuts paid for sponsorship of cricket.
The people get excited with these peanuts because they are able to see cricket, all the while forgetting that those same oil companies are carting off billions of your oil wealth while spending a few thousand US dollars on the cricket.
Former Minister Robert Persaud, and former President Donald Ramotar oversaw the give-away of the Canje Oil Block. The owners are now telling us that they will sponsor cricket for us to see. They must believe that we are stupid! Give us back our oil blocks and we will pay for our own cricket!
Taking our oranges and giving us peanuts
Oct 23, 2020
