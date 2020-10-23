Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces injured Bravo for NZ Tour

Guyanese Fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been selected to replace Trinidadian Dwayne Bravo for to West Indies Tour of New Zealand which begins on November 27 with a T20 contest.

The tour, which will be played in a bio secured environment due to the Covid-19 pandemic, will include three T20s and Two Tests and concludes on December 15. Bravo will also miss the remaining matches in 2020 IPL being played in the United Arab Emirates (UEA) after he suffered a groin injury.

Shepherd expressed his disappointment in not being picked in the initial squad and promised to make full use of his unexpected opportunity. “Yea I was disappointed, more with myself that I didn’t get more wickets in the 2020 CPL and pick myself in that squad.

But at the same I was pleased with the way I bowled, my economy rate was great and I always tell myself once I am not getting wickets ‘don’t let the batsmen score easy runs’ and I managed to do that excellently” Shepherd informed.

“I am very pleased to be back in the T20 Squad and it’s just about me going there and being confident and believing in myself and continue to do the work that I normally do well” the Berbician who plays for New Amsterdam team Tucber Park, continued.

Shepherd who has two wickets for the West Indies in T20 Internationals from two games since making his debut in January of this year against Ireland, said he planned to make the best use of this unexpected opportunity.

“My plans for the New Zealand tour are simple…just to be focused, play each situation in front of me and take one ball at a time whether I am batting, bowling or fielding” concluded the fast bowling all-rounder who turns 26 on the day before the New Zealand Tour starts.

Shepherd was not selected by the Roger Harper led selection panel for the recent Test and ODI Tour of England although fellow Guyanese Keemo Paul, one of three players selected, were unavailable due to the Covid-19 Pandemic.

He has taken 72 wickets and made three fifties in 23 First-Class matches since making his debut against Jamaica in 2017 while he has taken four wickets and scored 15 runs from five ODI games for West Indies since his debut in November 2019 against Afghanistan.(Sean Devers)