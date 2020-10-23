Argument over cash leaves teen death

Latest update October 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – A disagreement over money owed has left Adrian Purlette, 18, dead, after he was on Wednesday stabbed to death by three men.
According information received by this media house, Purlette was stabbed at around 21:00hrs at a location in D’Urban Street but succumbed hours later, while receiving treatment at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).
Kaieteur News was told that the suspects walked up to their victim and started a conversation. An argument erupted soon after, allegedly over some money Purlette owed them.
Things then turned ugly after the men stabbed him to the chest and ran away.
It was reported in another section of the media that Purlette had walked away from the men but they followed him and inflicted the wound.
Purlette shouted for help and he was picked up by friends and rushed to GPHC where he died at around 02:00hrs yesterday.
