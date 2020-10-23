NPTAB opens bids for 65 projects

Latest update October 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Kaieteur News – Following the passage of the emergency $330B budget, the government is now in a rush to expend the remainder of funds on projects before the end of this fiscal year. With this, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬¬over 725 bids for 65 major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.
Notable projects included the ¬¬¬supply and delivery of medical equipment under the Ministry of Health (MoH); the rehabilitation of the Supenaam Stelling for the Transports and Harbours Department (T&HD); as well as the construction of a perimeter fence for the US$150M (and counting) Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Notably, the construction of this fence stands separate from the multi-billion dollar project—to which taxpayers have to foot the bill.
Below are the companies and their bids:
Ministry of Amerindian Affairs
Construction of Lot One- Concrete guard hut; Lot two- Construction of chain link fence; Lot three- Upgrading of compound at Amerindian residence, Princes Street, Georgetown
Supply and delivery of tractors and trailers
Office of the Prime Minister
Procurement of generators for Matthew’s Ridge
Ministry of Agriculture- NAREI
Supply and delivery of sprinkler hose, shade net and UV plastic
Guyana Energy Agency
Provision of fuel marketing and testing technology, related consumables and services
Ministry of Health
Supply and delivery of office furniture and equipment
Supply and delivery of vehicles
Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment
Transports & Harbours Department
Rehabilitation of Supenaam Stelling
Ministry of Public Works
Rehabilitation of Eteringbang Airstrip, Region Seven
Construction of airport perimeter fence, south west embankment
