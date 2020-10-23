NPTAB opens bids for 65 projects

Kaieteur News – Following the passage of the emergency $330B budget, the government is now in a rush to expend the remainder of funds on projects before the end of this fiscal year. With this, the National Procurement and Tender Administration Board (NPTAB) on Tuesday opened ¬¬¬¬¬over 725 bids for 65 major governmental projects at their Ministry of Finance office on Main and Urquhart Streets.

Notable projects included the ¬¬¬supply and delivery of medical equipment under the Ministry of Health (MoH); the rehabilitation of the Supenaam Stelling for the Transports and Harbours Department (T&HD); as well as the construction of a perimeter fence for the US$150M (and counting) Cheddi Jagan International Airport (CJIA). Notably, the construction of this fence stands separate from the multi-billion dollar project—to which taxpayers have to foot the bill.

Below are the companies and their bids:

Ministry of Amerindian Affairs

Construction of Lot One- Concrete guard hut; Lot two- Construction of chain link fence; Lot three- Upgrading of compound at Amerindian residence, Princes Street, Georgetown

Supply and delivery of tractors and trailers

Office of the Prime Minister

Procurement of generators for Matthew’s Ridge

Ministry of Agriculture- NAREI

Supply and delivery of sprinkler hose, shade net and UV plastic

Guyana Energy Agency

Provision of fuel marketing and testing technology, related consumables and services

Ministry of Health

Supply and delivery of office furniture and equipment

Supply and delivery of vehicles

Supply, delivery and installation of medical equipment

Transports & Harbours Department

Rehabilitation of Supenaam Stelling

Ministry of Public Works

Rehabilitation of Eteringbang Airstrip, Region Seven

Construction of airport perimeter fence, south west embankment