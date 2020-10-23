MOH records 26 new COVID-19 cases

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Of the cases, twenty-one new cases were recorded in Region Four, four in Region Three while one new case each were recorded in Regions Six and Seven.

Additionally, 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 70 in institutional isolation and 821 on home isolation. The cases recorded yesterday brings the nation’s COVID -19 numbers to 3, 877.

Of that number, 2853 persons have recovered and 117 persons have died.