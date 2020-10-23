MOH records 26 new COVID-19 cases

Latest update October 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Of the cases, twenty-one new cases were recorded in Region Four, four in Region Three while one new case each were recorded in Regions Six and Seven.
Additionally, 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 70 in institutional isolation and 821 on home isolation. The cases recorded yesterday brings the nation’s COVID -19 numbers to 3, 877.
Of that number, 2853 persons have recovered and 117 persons have died.
Oct 23, 2020Guyanese Fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been selected to replace Trinidadian Dwayne Bravo for to West Indies Tour of New Zealand which begins on November 27 with a T20 contest. The...
Oct 23, 2020
Oct 23, 2020
Oct 22, 2020
Oct 22, 2020
Oct 22, 2020
Kaieteur News – What you are about to read from my pen here is the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.... more
Kaieteur News – The media has a duty to cover and to report matters of public interest. But the media must do so within... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A noteworthy event occurred on the afternoon of Saturday October 10, that could... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]