Latest update October 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

MOH records 26 new COVID-19 cases

Oct 23, 2020 News

October 22 COVID-19 Dashboard

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Health recorded 27 new COVID-19 cases yesterday. Of the cases, twenty-one new cases were recorded in Region Four, four in Region Three while one new case each were recorded in Regions Six and Seven.
Additionally, 16 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit, 70 in institutional isolation and 821 on home isolation. The cases recorded yesterday brings the nation’s COVID -19 numbers to 3, 877.
Of that number, 2853 persons have recovered and 117 persons have died.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces injured Bravo for NZ Tour

Shepherd plans to make full use of unexpected opportunity; replaces...

Oct 23, 2020

Guyanese Fast bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd has been selected to replace Trinidadian Dwayne Bravo for to West Indies Tour of New Zealand which begins on November 27 with a T20 contest. The...
Read More
BCB starts planning for historic Semi- Professional Tournament in 2021

BCB starts planning for historic Semi-...

Oct 23, 2020

Aliann Pompey elected as EXCO member of World Oympians Association

Aliann Pompey elected as EXCO member of World...

Oct 23, 2020

Shepherd replaces injured Bravo in T20 squad

Shepherd replaces injured Bravo in T20 squad

Oct 22, 2020

RHT Metro honours top Grade Six Students Retired Diplomat Cheryl Miles appointed roving Ambassador

RHT Metro honours top Grade Six Students Retired...

Oct 22, 2020

Hetmyer can be best in the world, says Harper

Hetmyer can be best in the world, says Harper

Oct 22, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019