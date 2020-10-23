Ministry mulls turn system for Stabroek park bus drivers

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Home Affairs Minister is moving to develop a rotation system for bus drivers at the Stabroek area. The initiative falls under efforts by the Ministry to ease traffic congestion within the area. The matter was discussed during a meeting held on Wednesday at the Saint Stanislaus College, which saw attendances by minibus drivers, vendors, other stakeholders and the Minister of Home Affairs, Robeson Benn.

Also present were the President of the Minibus Association, Eon Andrews and its members, Deputy Mayor Alfred Mentor and Senior Engineer of the Mayor and City Council, Kabila Hollingsworth, at Ministry of Public Works Engineer, Kester Hinds, Commander of ‘A’ Division- Assistant Commissioner Simon McBean and Fire Chief Marlon Gentle.

The purpose of the meeting was to discuss a string of issues like road safety and congestion at the Stabroek Market Square. Minister Benn said that the Ministry will be looking to improve transportation and congestion issues at the Square.

In addition to implementing the turn system at bus parks, other measures like completing road maintenance work around the Stabroek area, demarcating road lanes and reinstalling barriers at the Kitty/Campbellville bus park were also discussed.

The Minister also told stakeholders that the Ministry will be working to address their concerns about police ranks and their relations with minibus operators, minibus touts and hot plate buses. It was also noted that the disrespect for police officers at certain bus parks will be looked into.

Minister Benn along with Minister of Public Works Juan Edghill recently conducted a walkabout of the city where several issues were identified. Apart from the traffic and road safety issues, it was noted that vendors operating on roadways were obstructing the flow of traffic.

Following the walkabout, it was decided that the vendors will be relocated as was also discussed at Wednesday’s meeting. At the meeting, Benn said, “It is not our fundamental interest in moving people. The fundamental interest is to bring order, optimal efficiency and safety out there.”

Benn also disclosed that tents will be placed at various bus parks to facilitate hand sanitizing and the issuing of face masks. According to the Minister, it was noted that minibus operators and their passengers were not properly observing COVID-19 protocols.