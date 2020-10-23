Guyana is under the test of time and the patience of tolerance

DEAR EDITOR,

Guyana’s nightmare continues with criminal characters and elements pervading their professions in a most diabolical manner, unravelling the fragile protection that is offered in today’s society. Daily, the horrendous and villainous events occur as if lawlessness is a way of life that is accepted and rules and regulations can be circumvented at the whims and fancies of robbers, thieves, pick-pockets, choke and rob, bandits, burglars and just about anyone, young, middle age or old, who chooses to adapt to this method of making a living. Not to get into the economic, political, sociological or any other problematic reasons for this mishap, the blame game certainly does not help. The bottom line remains that, there are those who are determined not to work the honest way for a living but chooses the dishonest way to earn an income. This cannot be condoned, encouraged, accepted, overlooked, ignored, permitted or continue and, this cannot be an answer to provide for survival. Whether it is sanctioned, organised or orchestrated by a figure-head, whether it’s in collusion or co-operation with some authority, whether it’s gangsters or individuals, this sad state of affairs must come to a full stop in order for Guyanese to live peacefully.

There is great uncertainty whether or not law enforcement is being exercised at its maximum in order to address this disastrous situation. What is certain is that this dangerous operation continues to damage the morality of the police and the Minister of Home Affairs. Is there some under-ground force that is administering this habit of the transgressors to be in control of circumstances and maintaining the upper hand? Are there variable inadequacies in terms of providing protection to the Guyanese public throughout Guyana? Are the police unable to cope with the prevailing factor? Are the police surveilling the sensitive areas? How involved is the neighbour-hood watch in the communities? Isn’t there a need for more police patrol? Guyana is not at war and the availability of manpower from the Guyana Defence Force should be explored. There is a need for a conversation about soldiers taking part in assisting to keep law and order. There frequent presence at different hours in different places may prove as a deterrent to this malfeasance. Perhaps the police are at their wits end and are doing their allotted “best” to grapple with the on-going. But, there are many angry and tensed questions to be asked as the entire Guyana remains hurt and disturbed by these awful happenings. The suffering and loss is tremendous and people are genuinely scared. A degree of fear has seized the public and this is conveniently accepted in some quarters. Is this a designed result from a reprehensible entity?

A quick look at some of the recent incidents that occurred are deplorable and frightening: two men on Wednesday invaded the premises at a resident on ECD and escaped with a generator; on Wednesday, a man was caught red-handed in the act of stealing in a house at Bushy Park, EBE; again on Wednesday, two men robbed a security guard of his valuables at Miss Phobe, Port Mourant; on Wednesday, there was a break and entry at Vreed-en-Hoop, WCD, where a man suffered tremendous loss; a shop was burglarized on Wednesday at Anna Catherina, WCD, and a woman lost some $600,000 in stock; again, on Wednesday, two bandits robbed a teenager of her purse at Sussex Street, Charlestown; last Tuesday, there was a daring robbery by four men on an East Canje, Berbice family, who lost some $70,000 in cash and other jewellery; a pensioner was beaten and robbed by two men last Saturday at Plaintain Walk, WBD. Indeed, all these incidents spread a tale of horror and they have a damaging effect on the Guyanese society. Do you reconcile this behaviour with the repercussions of COVID-19 and/or the failure of the past government to resolve the unemployment and criminal problem? This new government has inherited this sick disease and needs to implement a rigid strategy quickly in order to curb this situation; otherwise, it will become a worse tragedy.

To crown the eventualities is the Chief Justice fiasco that is an unimaginable reality. This latest calamity is catastrophic and devastating. One newspaper claims, it was a four-man attack and others claim it was a one-man attack. Regardless, it was criminal in nature and the ultimate intent is unknown. There are many speculations surrounding this issue at a most sensitive time and two and two does not add up to four. It seems as if, there are more than meets the eyes and the ears are vibrating with other ringing tones. There is classic political waxing and the freedom of expression is curried with mischief and mayhem. Opinions are flying left, right and center and the creative force of unpleasant vicissitude is certainly at work overnight. How this game will play out will run into overtime and the umpires will be hard tasked to comply with the rules to make a conclusive decision. Is this the artistry of another Shakespeare’s drama and the work of its writer will again unfold in later scenes? Guyana is certainly an unwelcome audience and will refute and refuse any such material! But Guyana continues to march onwards with democracy being undermined under the test of time and the patience of tolerance.

Respectfully,

Jai Lall