Bus tunin’ UFO

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem gan place sanitation tent near dem bus parks. Dem ah put am deh fuh people fuh wash dem hand before dem join de bus.

Dem boys wan tell dem dat some of dem passengers need to wash more than dem hand. Some ah dem does smell stink when dem come in de bus. And dem does be proud enough to tell you, “Good Morning!”

Dem boys does never understand how people could go on de road without bathing dem skin or brushing dem teeth. But dat is wah happening these days.

Dem boys seh Uncle Robeson trying he best fuh reduce the pandemic. But he should remember when he was a little boy how most people used to ride bicycle to work. If dat been happen these days, it would be hard fuh de virus to spread in dem bus.

But dem boys seh dem mekkin road now with bicycle lane. But de bicycles cannot use dem lane because it tun into parking spot.

Just tek a drive on the East Coast Public Road. Dem mek four-lane highway and as fast as dem complete de road, business start fuh pop up alongside it. And dem business nah providing parking.

So where you think dem customers parking? Dem parking in the de riding lane. It means if you peddling yuh bike, yuh gat fuh go in dem car lane. No wonder de traffic people talking how most of dem fatalities fuh this year are pedestrians, pedal cyclists, or motor cyclists.

Dem boys seh minibus now wan wear wings. One of dem try fuh fly over a canal and, according to Gordon, it end up ‘stickling’ pon a pipe. Dah can’t be no GUYWA pipe. It too strong!

Talk half and wait fuh see if de vendors gan tek over de sanitation tent!