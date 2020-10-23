Aliann Pompey elected as EXCO member of World Oympians Association

Latest update October 23rd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 23, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – Guyana’s four-time Olympian; Aliann Pompey, was yesterday elected as an Executive Committee Member of the World Olympians Association with responsibility for female athletes in the Americas over the next four years, following the Association’s virtual General Assembly.
Speaking with Kaieteur Sport following her election, the U.S. based former 400m specialist shared that, “I’m thrilled and honoured and I look forward to working with the various member nations of the Americas in making sure our region continues its pattern and history of success.”
Pompey received the nod against the head of the Barbados Olympians Association; Frieda Nichols, who is no stranger to her and she posited, “I want to thank Frieda Nichols who I ran against. She has been one of the most instrumental people in assisting me over the years, giving me a lot of advice and I owe a lot of my successes to her.
The St. John’s University Coach expressed special thanks to President of the Guyana Olympic Association (GOA), K.A. Juman-Yassin and GOA Committee Member Geoffrey Sankies who nominated her for the post.
Pompey, who is also the head of the PANAM Athletes Commission, continued, “I am happy for this moment and I look forward to representing the Golden Arrowhead well and I will work really hard to ensure that wherever Guyana is present, the idea will be that integrity is in the room, which I hope will create opportunities for other Guyanese to succeed.”
Yassin, said Pompey’s position on the World Olympians Association is a huge accomplishment not only for herself but for Guyana as well. He shared, “I am elated at the Aliann Pompey’s election. She has served Guyana well as an athlete. Aliann has a wealth of experience being the head of the Panam Athletes’ Commission and she is actively involved in helping many young Guyanese athletes. I am certain that she will do well.” (Calvin Chapman)
