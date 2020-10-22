Vendor hospitalised after being chopped by neighbour

By Malisa Playter-Harry

Kaieteur

News – A heated argument on Tuesday turned bloody after a meter technician attached to the Guyana Power and Light Inc. (GPL) dealt several chops to a vendor’s body. Hospitalised in a serious but stable condition at the New Amsterdam Hospital is Ramkissoon Sukhra called “Budhoo”, 48, of Lot 127 Williamsburgh, Corentyne, Berbice. The suspect Ayodele Hendrax called “Dele”, 39, the neighbour of Sukhra, has since been arrested and is in police custody assisting with investigations.Reports are that around 21:00hrs on the date mentioned, Sukhra and Hendrax were arguing. It is alleged by police that the victim was accusing the wife of Hendrax of having an affair with a friend of her husband and as a result, Sukhra and family armed themselves with knives and ventured into Hendrax’s yard to attack him. According to the police, Hendrax then armed himself with a cutlass and proceeded to deal several chops to Sukhra’s body causing him to receive injuries to his left side face, left arm and left side chest.

However, the relatives of Sukhra are telling a different story from what was reported by the police. According to the wife of the victim, Maylene Harrinarine, the suspect had hurled expletives at her sons the night before the chopping incident (Monday) and accused them of stealing his poultry.

“This boy Dele start cuss my two sons dem, dat dem thief he chicken and keep birthday suh me ask he how he can curse dat people thief yuh chicken suh me tell dem boys don’t answer he, but last night again he start cuss again and seh how he go chop,” she said.

According to the woman, she became worried when she heard a commotion outside since the gate to her residence was not yet padlocked. She said when she checked, Hendrax was on her bridge and was chopping her husband and “then dem boys run towards he fuh run he from we yard but he claiming that dem boys run in he yard first and that is not true.” She stated that the wife of Hendrax brought a busload of persons armed with pieces of wood and they started run and shout “beat dem, beat dem”. The woman stated that her husband was bleeding profusely when he went to the Rose Hall Town Outpost.

“Last night when we go at the station the man was bleeding out, I had to beg them to take him to the doctor but they said dem na get patrol vehicle but the suspect wife was cussing us and telling us how we can go where we want because she know all dem police and nobody can’t do them nothing,” the woman said. The injured man had to be transported to the Port Mourant Hospital on a bicycle by a relative because there was no public transportation running.

Sukhra was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital where he was admitted in a serious but stable condition. An investigation is in progress.