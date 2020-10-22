Three more fatalities moves COVID-19 death toll to 117

Kaieteur News – The deaths of three elderly males from Region One have pushed Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll to 117, the Ministry of Health (MOH) reported yesterday.

The latest fatalities include a 68-year-old, a 70- year-old and a 80-year-old males from Region One (Barima-Waini), all who died while receiving care at a medical facility. Additionally, the MOH released a dashboard which pointed to a discovery of 54 new cases of the disease.

The 54 cases take the nation’s confirmed cases closer to 4,000, with 3,850 confirmed cases. Of the new cases recorded yesterday, Region One has five, Region two has three; Region Three has seven; Region Four has 31 while Regions Seven, Eight, Nine and 10 each have two cases respectively.

Additionally, the MOH reported that there are currently 16 people in the COVID Intensive Care Unit (ICU), 64 in institutional quarantine, 815 in home isolation, 36 in institutional quarantine and 2,839 have recovered from the illness.

While the MOH in its report expressed “sincerest condolences to the families of the two deceased, they have reminded that Guyanese must observe the protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 9), which are in effect until October 31st, 2020.”

The order emphasises: “the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.”

Additionally, the Ministry has noted that if anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, they should contact the COVID-19 hotlines 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit the Ministry website: www.health.gov.gy.