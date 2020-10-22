The prodigal son has returned

Latest update October 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM

Kaieteur News – Former Natural Resources Minister, Robert Persaud, is back.
The PPP’s prodigal son has returned and has been gifted the specially created position of Foreign Secretary.
The nation must ask: why was it necessary for Persaud to be placed as Foreign Secretary?
Guyana now knows that Persaud, the former Minister of Natural Resources, was a key player, decision-maker, and playmaker in the giveaway of the rich Canje and Kaieteur oil blocks.
Citizens are still awaiting answers on the process used, the owners selected, and the reasons for the free giveaways of the two blocks.
What started in secrecy and mystery must now be completed.
The post of Foreign Secretary provides Persaud with the role of international gatekeeper for agreements between Guyana and other countries in the world, including investment protection and trade.
If Persaud’s role in the giveaway of the Canje and Kaieteur blocks is a gauge of what is to come, then all Guyanese should be worried as to the intersection of the responsibilities of Foreign Secretary with agreements which can further insulate and isolate the oil agreements from being renegotiated to Guyana’s benefit.

