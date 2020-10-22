RHT Metro honours top Grade Six Students Retired Diplomat Cheryl Miles appointed roving Ambassador

The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club Metro Female team on Tuesday last honoured the top three Grade Six National Examinations students for Region Six. The team which is the only Female Cricket team in Guyana hosted the awards programme as part of their annual Personal Developmental Project.

The Metro team is aiming to successfully complete forty programmes before the end of the year. Club Vice President Mark Papannah handed over the awards to the students, Renace Joseph of All Saints Primary School, Kairon Roopnarine of Cumberland Primary and Safiya Thirbowan of Tain Primary School.

Due to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic, no ceremony was held but a three member delegation consisting Papannah, Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster and Assistant Secretary/CEO Simon Naidu visited the homes of the awardees to hand over the awards.

Foster noted that every year, the RHTY&SC mandates each of its ten cricket teams to undertake a certain amount of programmes/project under numerous sub-headings such as educational, charity, religious, coaching, anti-crime, anti-alcohol, youth development and community development among others.

The Metro team has four West Indies female members; Shemaine Campbelle, Erva Giddings, Sheneta Grimmond and Shabika Gajnabi. Naidu in brief remarks congratulated the three awardees and urged them to continue concentrating on their studies as an educational foundation means success for the future.

Each of the awardees received a Certificate of Excellence, a Medal of Excellence and a Collection of special gifts compliments of the club, Metro Office Supplies and Mike’s Pharmacy. The top student Renace Joseph also received a trophy. All of the awardees and parents expressed thanks to the Metro Female team.

Meanwhile, the RHTY&SC with great pride announced the appointment of well respected Guyanese Career Diplomat Ms. Cheryl Miles as its roving Ambassador. Ms. Miles who is now retired, represented Guyana in numerous countries including serving terms as Ambassador in Brazil and Venezuela.

She also held several important positions at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs including Director-General. Ms. Miles served as the Guyana Ambassador to Venezuela up to December, 2019 when she retired.

She received numerous accolades for her handling of the Guyana and Venezuela Border issue and is widely respected in the Diplomatic arena. The highly successful career diplomat attended the Bishop High School from 1955 to 1962 before heading off to the University of the West Indies and the University of London, between 1962 to 1969.

Among the numerous awards she has received are the Cacique Crown of Honour (CCH) in 1989, Order of Francisco De Miranda, Green Prize of the Americas and Order of Rio Branco. As the RHTY&SC roving Ambassador, Ms. Miles would promote the work of the club and also assist to make the upcoming Christmas Charity programme a success.

Ms. Miles in accepting the position stated that she was delighted to be associated with the Club as she was very impressed with its work especially during the Covid-19 pandemic. Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster welcomed Ms. Miles to the club and expressed confidence that she would be an asset.