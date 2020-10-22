Man with ‘toy gun’ storms Chief Justice’s premises

Kaieteur News – Guyana’s law enforcement agencies were placed on high alert yesterday after a man, brandishing what appeared to be a ‘toy gun’, stormed the residence of Chief Justice (ag) Roxanne George-Wilshire and confronted two police ranks stationed there.

The Acting Chief Justice is slated to start the case management procedures into the March 2020 election petition filed by the main parliamentary opposition, A Partnership for National Unity+ Alliance for Change (APNU+AFC), today at the High Court.

Police in a release detailed that around 2pm, the two officers were on duty when one left to use the washroom facilities and the other was pounced on by the suspect.

He was said to be five feet, four inches tall; slim built, dark in complexion and clothed in a black short pants with a white t-shirt tied around his face. In his hand, he held what appeared at the time to be a black handgun.

Police said that the suspect approached the lone rank and pointed the gun in her direction and fired a punch at her but missed.

The officer then called out for her colleague who was in the garage of the building and armed with a .38 revolver.

The rank immediately responded and having seen the male with the suspected handgun now pointed in his direction, ducked to take cover.

According to police, the suspect then dropped the gun, ran in a northerly direction, and jumped over a fence to make good his escape. The weapon was picked up and discovered to be a mere toy.

No shots were fired and no one was injured during the incident.

It was reported that the Chief Justice’s neighbour is host to an abundance of CCTV cameras, however it is unclear whether footage detailing the incident was obtained.

This publication was able to ascertain whether the Chief Justice was at home at the time.

Meanwhile, the APNU+AFC in a statement, shortly after, deemed the incident a “clear attempt to intimidate the Chief Justice” and implored her to not “bow to such intimidation”.

“We call on the Guyana Police Force and the state to provide heightened 24-hour security for the Chief Justice to ensure her safety and protection and that she is able to proceed with the case management and hearing of the Elections Petitions without hindrance,” the Coalition said in its statement.

The governing People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) later issued a statement condemning the attack “in the strongest possible terms” and viewed it as the latest assault on “democracy in our country of which the Judiciary forms one of its cornerstones”.

“The Government has already advised the Guyana Police Force (GPF) to ensure that the Chief Justice is provided with all the necessary security for the protection of her person, family and property,” the PPP/C added. (Shikema Dey)