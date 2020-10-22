Like dem prison wardens bin asleep pun de wuk

Latest update October 22nd, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 22, 2020
Dem Boys Seh…
Kaieteur News – The Lusignan Prison becoming like a big strainer. Is time dem put de army fuh manage dah prison. Dem prison officers either ain’t able or dem into too much racket fuh keep things under control deh.
When is not riot, is fire. When is not fire, is COVID-19. When is not COVID-19, is escape plan being hatched.
Three prisoners scale a high fence and nat even dem prisoner wardens nah bin know until dem do de count. Dem boys hope dem count right and not like Nigel or de Bingo man. Yuh could never tell. Dem three man could be right deh in dem prison and still counted as missing. Or dem could walk through de prison gate and nobody nah bin know.
Three murder accused on de lam and nat wan road block was thrown up yesterday. Dem boys seh perhaps de authorities know mo about where dem escapee going dan dem escapee know.
Dis remind dem boys of de time when three death row prisoners escape from de jail and get recapture. They are sentenced to immediate death by firing squad.
While the three men waited to be executed, they came up with a plan. They decided that just before they are to be shot, each one will yell that some natural disaster or emergency is happening to distract the prison guards and they would be able to escape.
The first prisoner goes up to face the firing squad. He hears the captain counting down to 0 and he yells “TORNADO!” As the guards duck for cover, he scales the wall of the gallows and escapes.
The second prisoner goes and stands in front of the firing squad. As he hears the captain counting down to 0 he yells “EARTHQUAKE!” As the guards duck for cover, he scales the wall of the prison and escapes.
The third prisoner is confident that he too will escape. As he hears the captain counting down to 0 he yells “FIRE!”
Talk half and leh we hope dem police capture dem three murder accused wah escape.
