Haslington murder accused changes plea to guilty for killing brother-in-law

Kaieteur News – Les Charles Critchlow, the Haslington man who is facing a High Court trial for the murder of his brother- in-law, has opted to plead guilty to the lesser charge of manslaughter.

Critchlow, who had previously pleaded not guilty to the charge of murder, changed his plea during a hearing of the case before Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a 12 mixed-member jury at the Georgetown High Court, yesterday.

Critchlow’s decision to plead guilty comes after several witnesses have testified in the trial. He was, however, not sentenced as the Court deferred its judgment to November 24, 2020 to facilitate a probation report.

Critchlow, 65, called “Uncle Les” of Haslington, East Coast Demerara (ECD) is currently incarcerated at the Lusignan prisons.

He stood trial before High Court Justice Priya Sewnarine-Beharry and a mixed 12-member jury for the May 12, 2016 murder of his brother-in-law, Terence Adams, called “Uncle Terry” or “Sleepy”.

Earlier this week, two witnesses testified that there was a heated disagreement between Charles and his brother-in-law, Adams, mere hours before he (Adams) was stabbed and killed.

The witnesses who testified under oath included Janice Nelson and Shellon Marks; both women were called to the stand by State Counsel, Tiffini Lyken and Nafeeza Baig.

They recalled that Critchlow and Adams had a verbal dispute over some repairs and maintenance work that was to be done to a property.

The witnesses claimed that shortly after the argument, Critchlow went to the upper flat of the house and grabbed a long knife and left the premises hurriedly. Marks recalled that she was in the yard when Critchlow left in anger with the knife in his possession and she tried to contact Adams who had left to go to a nearby shop.

“I was trying to call Terry to tell him that Uncle Les coming round by the shop but Digicel like had a problem and the phone wasn’t working,” Marks told the court in her testimony.

She revealed to the court that while she is not related to Critchlow, she has children with his son Les Critchlow Jr.

Similarly, Nelson, Critchlow’s reputed wife, recalled that her husband had grabbed a long reddish handle knife and left.

She said that not long after, a van load of policemen came to her home to inform her, that her brother Terry was stabbed to death.

The witness said that she learnt then that her reputed husband was taken in for questioning for the killing.

The woman faced several questions as it relates to the description of the knife from defence attorney, Maxwell McKay.

She nonetheless, maintained that she had seen her husband leave her kitchen armed with the reddish handle knife.

Additionally, Leyland Nelson, the brother of the deceased, recalled that he was informed of his brother’s death while he was on his way to the shop.

Nelson recalled too that his brother and Critchlow had “a talking”, earlier that day.

The witness was keen to note that the two men had what he referred to as a “talking”, and had “no big problems.”

He said that he was shock to find out that his brother had died because he didn’t expect anything to escalate from the matter.