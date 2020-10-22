Ex cop, who used uniform to rob teen, remanded

Kaieteur News – The ex-cop, who with uniform had robbed pedal cyclist, Demendra Yussuff, 19, on October 13 at De Kinderen, West Coast Demerara (WCD) has been remanded, along with his two accomplices.

Former police constable, Joel Semple, 25, of Samatta Point, Grove, East Bank Demerara (EBD), appeared at the Leonora Magistrate Court on October 15.

Also appearing alongside Semple were his accomplices: Krishan Daniels, 25, a construction worker of Providence, New Housing Scheme, EBD and Antonio Albert Paul, 23, a technician of Kaneville, EBD.

It is alleged that on October 13, 2020, Semple, Daniels and Paul robbed Yussuff of $18,000 in cash.

The men pleaded not guilty to the offence and are currently behind bars awaiting their next court appearance on November 30, 2020.

According to reports, Semple was decked out in a police uniform and was sitting in the front passenger seat of a white motorcar which pulled up alongside Yussuff who was riding his bicycle on the De Kinderen public road.

He was instructed by Semple to pull over. Yussuff obeyed because he believed that Semple was an on-duty police officer. He was further questioned about why he was not wearing a face mask and asked about the contents in his pockets.

The youth told them that he was carrying with him nothing else but cash. Semple told him to take out the money and place it on his bicycle seat. Still pretending to be a cop, Semple instructed one of his accomplices to retrieve the cash. The accomplice picked up the cash then attempted to forcefully take away Yussuff’s cellphone as well. This was when he became suspicious and fled but not before taking a photo of the car’s license plate number with his cell phone.

He reported the matter to police and ranks trapped Semple and his accomplices at Estate Road, Uitvlugt, West Coast Demerara.

Semple, a former lawman, was stationed at the Brickdam Police Station and well known for his presence at the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

On one occasion he made headlines for “roughing up” a crime reporter identified as Leroy Smith”. Smith, who is presently the owner and editor in chief of Big Smith News Watch, was reportedly shoved, chucked, verbally abused and detained by Semple. This incident had occurred right on the Court’s premises.

It is unclear as to why Semple was no longer working with the Guyana Police Force (GPF).

Kaieteur News was informed, however, that he was dismissed from the force almost one year ago.

Speaking with Kaieteur News, persons acquainted with Semple said that his decision to “follow bad company” led to his dismissal.