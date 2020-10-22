Ed. Ministry considering reopening schools for Grades 10 and 11 students

Kaieteur News – The Ministry of Education is considering having Grades 10 and 11 students return to school since they are in dire need of time in the classroom to complete their School Based Assessments (SBAs) for their Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) 2021 examination. This is according to a press release the Ministry issued yesterday.

Schools have been closed from physical classes since early March this year due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, and over the course of months, both teachers and students have raised concerns over efficiently completing SBAs virtually.

Additionally, partial physical classes have been under review since the month of August, but due to concerns of parents and other educational stakeholders, the Ministry sought to use online schooling for this part of the school year.

Reporters from this newspaper would have spoken to scores of students, with most contending that doing SBAs virtually has been one of the hardest challenges with online learning. They shared that unlike the physical classes, virtual classes have been hampering their communication severely, which can pose a serious risk later.

A fifth form student of the North Georgetown Secondary School said, “What is difficult is that our teachers are trying to talk to everybody on one Zoom call and it can be hard. From getting paired in groups, to people who don’t have proper internet connection, plus Zoom calls do not allow you to ask in depth questions because of time. I miss being in class where I can stay back and ask many questions about things I don’t understand. On Zoom we cannot do it.”

The announcement of the Ministry’s consideration was made during Education Minister, Priya Manickchand’s virtual meeting with Regional Executive Officers and Regional Education Officers on Monday where she discussed plans for the eventual re-opening of schools and each region’s preparedness.

The Minister stressed the importance of schools being fully prepared to accommodate both students and teachers in the safest of environments when they are finally approved for re-opening by the Ministry of Health. Manickchand said too that amenities such as running water, proper lavatories and other necessary school amenities are imperative for reopening, which will be catered for with funds from the national budget. She also spoke of closely looking at ventilation and spacing within classrooms to avoid the potential spread of the virus, and the need to enforce social distancing.

According to the Ministry, works are currently being done at schools all around the country, where sinks at school entrances and around the school are being installed. More toilets are also being constructed and COVID-19 guidelines in the form of posters are being mounted all around the schools so that students can be guided while on school grounds at all times.