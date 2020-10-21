Victoria man found in trench died from drowning

Post mortem reveals…

Kaieteur News – The post mortem (PM) report for Guy Thom, 50, of Victoria Village, East Coast Demerara, whose decomposed body was discovered in a trench on Friday last, revealed that he died as a result of drowning. This was confirmed by Regional Commander, Khali Pareshram.

The bloated body was discovered lying face down, in a trench near a community centre ground at Victoria, East Coast Demerara.

Police stated in a report that they had received an anonymous call around 14:20hrs on Friday informing them of the corpse’s location. The body was later identified to be that of Thom’s who resides in Victoria.

No marks of violence were seen about his body to indicate signs of foul play.

Persons acquainted with Thom have related to this newspaper that he was at the time of his death suffering from health complications, including diabetes and vision problems.

According to a relative of the deceased, Thom left home on the afternoon of Tuesday October 13, 2020, and he was told not to stay out too late due to his health condition.

However, when his relatives realized he didn’t return home, they suggested that he went to visit his sister or brother, since he would normally visit them. The following day contact was made Thom’s brother and sister to inquire if they heard from him but they indicated that they haven’t seen him.

The police then contacted the family and informed them of a decomposed body that was found in a trench. The family later identified the body as Thom.