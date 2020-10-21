Trans-Guyana Airways launches commercial flights to Barbados

Kaieteur News – Beginning November 1st, 2020, Trans-Guyana Airways will introduce five weekly flights to Grantley Adams International Airport, Barbados, from Eugene F. Correia International Airports, Guyana.

According to a statement from the airline, these flights would facilitate travel to and from Barbados as well as connections with British Airways, Virgin Atlantic, Air Canada, American Airlines, Caribbean Airlines, InterCaribbean & Air Antilles.

These flights would occur on Sundays, Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays & Saturdays, the airline said.

“Trans-Guyana Airways prides itself in taking great care to protect the health and safety of its customers and staff. Our procedures are updated regularly in keeping with the most current guidelines from Government and International Agencies with particular emphasis on controlling the risks associated with the COVID-19 pandemic. The safety and wellbeing of our customers and staff is our number one priority,” their statement articulated.

With this, the airline highlighted that all passengers are required to present a negative PCR test taken within 72 hours of departure. “Trans-Guyana Airways can arrange the PCR test for an additional fee for passengers departing from Ogle,” it noted.