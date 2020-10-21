MOH records 31 new cases of COVID-19

Latest update October 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – There are 31 new COVID-19 cases in Guyana. The Ministry of Health (MOH) dashboard reported yesterday that the new cases have pushed Guyana’s COVID-19 numbers to 3, 796.
Of the 31 new cases, Region One has 18, Region Four has four and Region Seven with six new cases, while Regions Three, Eight and Nine each reported one new case.
Additionally, there are 14 patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation, 67 in institutional isolation and 805 in home isolation; 41 persons are in institutional quarantine while the death toll remains at 114 persons. However, the dashboard reported that 2, 796 have recovered, so far.
