Men wanted for fraud

Latest update October 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – The Guyana Police Force (GPF) yesterday issued wanted bulletins for two men in relation to fraud allegations.
James Emanuel Ragnauth, 46, of Lot 187 Para Field, Leonora, West Coast Demerara, is wanted for questioning in relation to obtaining by false pretense committed on ‘Tap N Tiles and others between January 03, 2020 and April 20, 2020.
Munishwar Persaud, 50, of Hosororo Stretch, North West District, is also wanted for questioning in relation to Fraudulent Conversion committed on Deocharran Singh on September 06, 2017.
Anyone with information that may lead to the arrest of Ragnauth and Persaud are asked to contact the police on telephone numbers 226-2870, 229-2655, 229-2289, 227-1149, 226-7065, 911 or the nearest police station.
All information will be treated with the strictest confidence.
