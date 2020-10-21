Knife bandits rob teen – Celebrate next to her house, threaten family

Kaieteur News – Mere minutes after two knife bandits robbed a teenager of her belongings yesterday, they turned up next door to her home to celebrate the stolen booty.

Amena Mohamed, 18, was walking along Sussex Street, Charlestown when at around 07:30hrs the bandits rode up behind her on bicycles, Mohamed recalled that she was attacked in the vicinity of George’s Bakery located at the corner of Sussex and Ketley Streets. The young woman detailed that one of the men jumped off, placed a knife to her back and then grabbed her left arm. With Mohamed’s arm held behind her back, the other bandit, whom she described as a tall, slim individual with plaited hair, forcefully relieved her of a single-strap, creamed-coloured purse containing her Samsung J7 cellphone and $24,000 in cash. The men then let go of her and rode off east along Sussex. Mohamed who was at the time heading to work remembered turning around and running back to her home in tears.

She told Kaieteur News that upon her arrival, she saw the same men at a location right next door to her house, celebrating the stolen booty with other boys suspected to be bandits too.

Mohamed recounted that her younger brother, seeing her scared and crying, asked her what happened. She told him her tale and pointed that the perpetrators were right next door. According to Mohamed, her brother stormed out and approached the bandits at the location, confronted them and instructed them to return his sister’s belongings.

The bandits, she said, mocked and threatened him, “They told him that they will ‘wet’ (kill) his entire family.”

Her brother returned empty handed and the matter was subsequently reported to the police.

Kaieteur News received information that the two bandits are well known in Albouystown and are part of a gang that roam Georgetown to carry out robberies. One of the suspects was last seen traversing Hill Street, Albouystown dressed in a black vest and brown jeans along with a pair of slippers.