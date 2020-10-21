Two successive governments, one type of political leadership all the time. Nothing changes. When the previous government was in power, it shouted about how many it was going to imprison. Its intended targets are still free and laughing their heads off in scorn and disdain.
This new government assumes office and screams the same stupidities about locking up crooked opposition operators, and now it is the turn of those political foes to smirk and mock the government. As we look at both of them, we observe the same ugly vulgarities. They are so naked that a blind man could see them.
The previous government people “tek money at the side fuh gun license, dis one follow suit.” The former government people charge something under the table for house lots, this one does the same thing. The prior government operators apply a special personal fee for land and permits and doing business in this country and, guess what, the new government likes this way so much that it keeps doing the same things over and over.
Governments change, practices stay the same, perpetrators celebrate, citizens lament, and the ugly governance vulgarities continue. Guess who is trapped in the middle? YOU! Guess who vote for these people for them to Lord it over us and feast on us? YOU!
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]
Different governments, same poor leadership
Oct 21, 2020 Front Page Comment, News
Two successive governments, one type of political leadership all the time. Nothing changes. When the previous government was in power, it shouted about how many it was going to imprison. Its intended targets are still free and laughing their heads off in scorn and disdain.
This new government assumes office and screams the same stupidities about locking up crooked opposition operators, and now it is the turn of those political foes to smirk and mock the government. As we look at both of them, we observe the same ugly vulgarities. They are so naked that a blind man could see them.
The previous government people “tek money at the side fuh gun license, dis one follow suit.” The former government people charge something under the table for house lots, this one does the same thing. The prior government operators apply a special personal fee for land and permits and doing business in this country and, guess what, the new government likes this way so much that it keeps doing the same things over and over.
Governments change, practices stay the same, perpetrators celebrate, citizens lament, and the ugly governance vulgarities continue. Guess who is trapped in the middle? YOU! Guess who vote for these people for them to Lord it over us and feast on us? YOU!
Share this:
Related
Similar Articles