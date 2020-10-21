COVID-19 testing a priority at Graham’s Hall Primary shelter – CDC Director General

Latest update October 21st, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 21, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – (DPI) The Civil Defence Commission (CDC) will be collaborating with the Ministry of Health to ensure squatters being sheltered at the Graham’s Hall Primary School are screened and tested for COVID-19.
Director General of CDC, Lieutenant Colonel Kester Craig made this disclosure during an exclusive interview with DPI today.
He explained that the shelter would accommodate 48 persons, but has the capacity to house more than 150 persons with the necessary spacing requirements in keeping with the COVID-19 guidelines.
“Once you show an interest to be at the shelter, you are required to be registered. You will go through screening and based on questions and observations, if persons are required to do COVID-19 testing, the CDC will work with the Ministry of Health to ensure that persons are tested,” the Director General explained.
The shelter grants 24/7 access to accommodate persons who are working, with curfew protocols in place.
There are six prepared classrooms with eight beds per room. Rooms are divided into male and female sections, with consideration for families.
Two showers and one kitchen have also been readied.
The CDC will also be providing meals and toiletries for the individuals while facilities for recreational activities are also available.
Lt. Col. Craig explained that the shelter arrangements will remain in place until further guidance from Prime Minister, Brigadier (ret’d) Mark Phillips.
Since its establishment on Sunday, one person has taken up residence in the shelter.
