Oct 21, 2020 Dem Boys Seh, Features / Columnists
Dem boys seh…
Kaieteur News – Now dat de Review Team done it wuk, Aunty Priya tune change. Dem boys did know dat all de braggadocio would have boiled down to gravy. She now saying dat it is de teachers wah fail de students. Is like if a wukman blame he tools fuh de wuk wah he do.
De blame game start but nobody nah gan tek de chance fuh blame Aunty Priya. Not after de feral blast.
People like blame others fuh dem own mistake. One man went as far as blaming arithmetic fuh he divorce. He seh dat he wife put two and two together.
All of dis mek dem boys remember de story about de day when 100 people in Heaven were sent to meet God. He asked them, “Who among you are dominated by your wives? Raise your hands and stand at the left”.
So, 99 of the men raised their hands and put them down. Then, they proceeded to stand at the left of Heaven’s court.
God saw one man still standing on the right side and spoke to the man.
“Well done! Good and faithful servant. You have not followed the ways of the evil world. You have not yielded to your mate. Come and share my happiness.”
The man was bewildered and then finally said to God. “I don’t know what I did to get here. My wife just told me to stand here.”
Talk half and wait fuh see who gon tek blame…blame it on de rain!
