APNU+AFC Opposition welcomes overseas help on electoral reform

Kaieteur News – The A Partnership for National Unity + Alliance For Change (APNU+AFC) Opposition is in full support of any international assistance being lent to reform Guyana’s electoral laws.

Same was revealed on Monday by the Opposition leader, Joseph Harmon who was asked to comment on the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) administration seeking assistance from the Canadian government on electoral reform.

Harmon’s statement however, comes after several high ranking member of APNU+AFC are facing heavy accusations of playing a hand in attempting to pervert the will of the people at the March 2, 2020 General and Regional Elections.

Only recently, Guyana’s Attorney General and Legal Affairs Minister, Anil Nandlall announced that government has requested help from the Canadian government to ensure that the harrowing events surrounding the March 2020 do not reoccur.

Commenting on this, Harmon stated that any assistance in electoral reform would be welcomed, acknowledging that the Canadian government has continuously lent support to Guyana in this area.

“I know that for many years,” he explained “the Canadians have looked at our electoral system to see how best it can facilitate the early declaration of results. I think it was in that area that they were focused on.”

Touching on the 2015 elections, Harmon noted that several voting machines were lent to Guyana in efforts to significantly reduce the timeframe between the results and the declaration.

He continued: “And as far as I am aware, that is the extent to which the Canadians were involved. I am not sure what else they will be involved in but I believe what is important will be funding for electoral reform and the work which has to be done with respect to any changes which has to be done to our Constitution.”

One of the main focal points on the PPP/C agenda for electoral reform is ensuring that the Statements of Poll (SOPs) are published on an easy to access website by the relevant political parties after the close of poll.

Further, efforts are also being examined to ensure that strict oversight measures are in place to analyze the work of the Returning Officers (RO). Such a system would leave little margin for error and reduces the possibility of incorrect results being declared.

Additionally, proposals also include a system where employment procedures and practices are used to ensure that the best candidates are chosen to work during elections and that they also have fixed qualifications, character references and testimonials for those officials.

Another critical area is ensuring that there is a heavy penal system accompanying electoral offences, meant to deter any official from attempting wrongdoings during the process.