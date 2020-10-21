6 top performing E.B.D grade six students receive Lions Club bursary award

Kaieteur News – The Lions Club of Central Demerara on Sunday awarded six top-performing Grade Six students living on the East Bank of Demerara with bursary awards.

The awards were given in the presence of the students, their parents, headteachers and other teachers. Those receiving awards were Leikhshaya Lakhraj of the New Diamond/ Grove Primary School who earned a place at Queen’s College with 512 marks; Ashley Warisali of the Covent Garden Primary School who got The Bishops’ High School with 511 marks; Kevon Hamer of St. Mary’s Primary School who got The Bishops’ High School with 511 marks; Casey Ann Doman of Kuru Kururu Primary School who got The Bishops’ High School with 510 marks; Ciara Gildarie of New Diamond/ Grove Primary School who was awarded The Bishops’ High School with 510 marks; and Dilshan Latchman of New Diamond/ Grove Primary School who was awarded The Bishops’ High School with 510 marks.

At the activity, the Lions Club also presented items like hand sanitizers, face masks, bleach, soap powder and bath soaps to the Society for the Blind. Receiving the items on behalf of the society was Mr. Cecil Morris. Lions Club representatives at the presentation were its President Kandavel Veeramuthu, Annie Rooplall, Dwarka Singh, Dr. Kamrul Bacchus, Ivor English and Lionel Chinian.