Trial for truck driver in Agricola accident that killed girl, 7, starts tomorrow

Kaieteur News – More than a year after being charged for the horrific accident that took the life of 7-year-old Ciara Benjamin, the trial for Danion Welcome (the truck driver involved in the accident) is scheduled to commence Wednesday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.

Thirty-nine-year old Welcome, a father of four of Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown is scheduled to appear before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the company of his attorney, Dexter Todd, for the commencement of the trial.

On his first court appearance, Welcome was released on $500,000, bail and his driver’s license was suspended. He denied the charge which stated that on June 15, 2019 at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 962 in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Ciara Benjamin.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, at about 16:10 hrs, Welcome was proceeding north on the eastern half of the Agricola Public Road, while being the driver of motor lorry GWW 962 and driving at a fast rate, when he lost control of the said vehicle and collided with the little girl causing her demise.