Trial for truck driver in Agricola accident that killed girl, 7, starts tomorrow

Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – More than a year after being charged for the horrific accident that took the life of 7-year-old Ciara Benjamin, the trial for Danion Welcome (the truck driver involved in the accident) is scheduled to commence Wednesday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Thirty-nine-year old Welcome, a father of four of Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown is scheduled to appear before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the company of his attorney, Dexter Todd, for the commencement of the trial.
On his first court appearance, Welcome was released on $500,000, bail and his driver’s license was suspended. He denied the charge which stated that on June 15, 2019 at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 962 in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Ciara Benjamin.
According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, at about 16:10 hrs, Welcome was proceeding north on the eastern half of the Agricola Public Road, while being the driver of motor lorry GWW 962 and driving at a fast rate, when he lost control of the said vehicle and collided with the little girl causing her demise.
Oct 20, 2020Kaieteur News – A mix of experienced and professional individuals in the fitness industry have teamed up to form the Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association (GGOTA). The association was...
Oct 20, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
Kaieteur News – Four prominent persons in leadership position from different African cultural and African political... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A noteworthy event occurred on the afternoon of Saturday October 10, that could... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]