Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Trial for truck driver in Agricola accident that killed girl, 7, starts tomorrow

Oct 20, 2020 News

Dead: Ciara Benjamin

Charged: Danion Welcome

Kaieteur News – More than a year after being charged for the horrific accident that took the life of 7-year-old Ciara Benjamin, the trial for Danion Welcome (the truck driver involved in the accident) is scheduled to commence Wednesday in the Georgetown Magistrates’ Courts.
Thirty-nine-year old Welcome, a father of four of Albouys Street, Albouystown, Georgetown is scheduled to appear before Senior Magistrate Leron Daly in the company of his attorney, Dexter Todd, for the commencement of the trial.
On his first court appearance, Welcome was released on $500,000, bail and his driver’s license was suspended. He denied the charge which stated that on June 15, 2019 at Agricola Public Road, East Bank Demerara, he drove motor lorry GWW 962 in a manner dangerous to the public and caused the death of Ciara Benjamin.

According to the facts of the charge, on the day in question, at about 16:10 hrs, Welcome was proceeding north on the eastern half of the Agricola Public Road, while being the driver of motor lorry GWW 962 and driving at a fast rate, when he lost control of the said vehicle and collided with the little girl causing her demise.

 

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Noshavyah King heads newly formed Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association

Noshavyah King heads newly formed Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers...

Oct 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – A mix of experienced and professional individuals in the fitness industry have teamed up to form the Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association (GGOTA). The association was...
Read More
E&A Consultant’s Inc. launch RHTY&SC Christmas Charity Programme with significant donation

E&A Consultant’s Inc. launch RHTY&SC...

Oct 20, 2020

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ – says Minister Charles Ramson

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese...

Oct 19, 2020

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Oct 19, 2020

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf...

Oct 18, 2020

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A MAN’S OWN TO KEEP

    Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019