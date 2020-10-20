Report on independent review of CXC to be released today

– meeting held with regional education ministers

Kaieteur News – The official report on findings from the independent review conducted for the 2020 Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate (CSEC) and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE) is expected to be released to the public today. This was announced by Chairman of the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC), Professor Hilary Beckles, who on Sunday conducted a virtual press conference.

Beckles disclosed that the council already received a draft report last Friday from the independent panel responsible for the review at a special meeting. The panel had comprised of Chairperson and retired Pro Vice-Chancellor and Principal of the University of the West Indies (UWI) Open Campus, Professor Hazel Simmons-McDonald; President of the University of Curacao, Professor Francis De Lanoy; retired Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Planning and Development at UWI, Professor Andrew Downes; the Minister of Education for Antigua and Barbuda and Chairperson of the CARICOM Council for Human and Social Development (COHSOD), Michael Brown; and retired Chief Education Officer of Trinidad’s Ministry of Education, Harrilal Seecharan.

The Chairman shared that following the receipt of the draft report, a meeting was held on Saturday where the report was discussed and the initiative to hold a meeting with the regional education ministers was taken. “The Council, having received the report, discussed its contents for almost three hours and expressed full satisfaction with the quality of the research and integrity of the investigations,” the Chairman said.

Kaieteur News understands that the virtual meeting between the Ministers was held yesterday, however, up until press time no information on the meeting was released. The Chairman did state that each minister has a copy of the draft report.

Beckles highlighted that the report focused on issues regarding the examination procedures, the results and the general performances. It was reported that the independent panel gave a total of 23 recommendations which included immediate changes that need to be made in CXC’s system as well as short and medium-term solutions to prevent issues like what occurred this year.

The panel also noted that better communication was needed between CXC and the schools, “especially in a system of interdependence between all involved.” They also recommended a structural change in the system because there were misunderstandings within the schools that resulted in panic and anxiety in students, teachers, parents and other stakeholders.

They also maintained that CXC could have responded better to the public outcries that came from all across the region.

The independent review of the 2020 CSEC and CAPE results came after the council saw region-wide criticism on their “poor grading system” and discrepancies in their official results. The council has since been engaging with regional education ministers in hopes of finding a resolution.

Some of the concerns raised regionally and even locally were of students: receiving ungraded marks despite sitting their exams and submitting their School-Based Assessments (SBAs) in a timely fashion; receiving grades significantly lower than the school’s predicted grades (based on internal examinations and moderations) and it was also raised that students who would have excelled in their year one CAPE scored low grades in year two.