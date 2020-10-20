Noshavyah King heads newly formed Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association

Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2020 Sports
Kaieteur News – A mix of experienced and professional individuals in the fitness industry have teamed up to form the Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association (GGOTA). The association was officially registered yesterday.
Birthed out of a group conversation due to the closure of gyms and the subsequent loss of revenue of trainers and gym owners owing to COVID-19 pandemic, the association aims to build and represent a structured community for the betterment of the local fitness industry as a whole with focus on addressing the immediate & long-term problems.
Headed by owner of Genesis Fitness Gym, Noshavyah King, Guyana’s only licensed Zumba instructor, the GGOTA’s mandate is as follows. Statement of Purpose: Gym Owners and Fitness Trainers Association is an association formed by the fitness industry for the fitness industry. Since the fitness industry is large yet unorganized and fragmented, GGOTA aims to build and represent a structured community for the betterment of the industry as a whole with focus on addressing the immediate & long-term problems.
Mission: The mission is to improve the health of the nation by encouraging people to be more active, more often. GGOTA provides services and facilitates partnerships for a broad range of organisations, all of which support our vision and have a role to play in achieving that goal.
Affiliation: A formidable body representing the entire fitness industry in Guyana, our members and partners will include local gyms & studios from across the public, private and adjacent sectors.
The Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association vows to selflessly work together and continue identifying problem areas in the fitness hemisphere and bring about improvements that would benefit all stakeholders across the country in a non-biased manner. Membership: Gym Owners, Fitness Trainers, Coaches and Nutritionist.
The full slate of the GGOTA Committee is as follows: Noshavyah King (President), Vice Presidents, Yannick Grimes and Roger Callender, Secretary-Jordana Ramsay-Gonsalves, Treasurer, Kimberly DosSantos, Assistant Secretary/Treasurer-Semonica Duke, PRO-Emmerson Campbell and Neil Barry-Committee Member.
