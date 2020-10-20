Motorcyclist slams into cop’s car

Hours after reportedly drinking together…

Kaieteur News – Sunday night, mere hours after a motorcyclist was reportedly seen imbibing with a police officer, he slammed into the lawman’s car at the intersection of Third Avenue and Fifth Street, Bartica, Region Seven.

With a shattered left arm and a broken leg, Marlon Branford, 25, a mechanic of Five Miles, Bartica, is currently hospitalized in a critical condition.

Branford, according to reports, collided with the cop’s car sometime between 8:30 and 9:00hrs.

Footage seen by this newspaper showed that both men were speeding. Just as the car was crossing the intersection, Branford’s motorcycle slammed into the right side of the policeman’s car. The impact of the crash caused the motorcycle to bounce backwards. Brandford was flung some meters into the air before landing on the parapet some distance away.

Persons were seen running out of their homes and heading towards the scene to render assistance.

The motorcycle was wrecked and the policeman’s car bore a huge dent to the side. Brandford was seen lying unconscious with his left arm bent backwards.

He was picked up and rushed to the Bartica Regional Hospital where he was admitted. Kaieteur News was told that because of his condition he had to be transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC). He is expected to undergo multiple surgeries to fix his shattered arm and broken leg.

Meanwhile, the cop has been placed under close arrest as his colleagues carry out their investigations.

Kaieteur News has learnt that both Branford and the cop were under the influence of alcohol. It was later revealed that the cop and the motorcyclist might be friends since they were seen liming and drinking together just hours prior to the crash.

Evidence obtained from CCTV footage shows that Branford had attempted to jump the right-of-way with his motorcycle but was not fast enough resulting in him crashing into the car.

Eyewitnesses also speculated that the men might have been bar hopping. They said that despite the COVID-19 regulations bars in the area are still in operation. However, eyewitnesses said that although proprietors are forced to close their doors at 21:00hrs, there is one-night spot that continuously breaks the rules and remain open until 04:00hrs. This night spot, according to eyewitnesses, is located a short distance away from the accident scene.

It is believed that the men, or probably Branford alone, might have been heading to that location to continue imbibing.