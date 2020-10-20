Moruca man charged for murdering Parika backdam farmer

Kaieteur News – A Moruca man was charged yesterday for murdering a 21-year-old farmer whose body was found floating in a Parika backdam canal.

The suspect, Randy Williams, appeared before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul at the Leonora Magistrate’s Court. It is alleged that Williams hit the victim, Timmol Harris, to his head with a plank of wood and left his lifeless body in the canal where he was found by farmers on Tuesday, October 13, 2020. Kaieteur News understands that both men worked on

the same farm and Harris had been receiving death threats from Williams and other co-workers before his death.

Relatives of the deceased had previously told Kaieteur News that Harris would usually call his mother complaining about receiving death threats from certain workers on the farm where he works. Further, the relatives shared that on the very Sunday when he was last seen, Harris called his sister and told her that he was once again threatened and on this occasion he was told that his face would be marked.

It was reported that following the discovery of the body and the relatives informing the police of the threats, nine persons were detained concerning the murder. However, Williams was the only one who confessed, making him the prime suspect and the only one charged.

This newspaper has since learnt that the alleged murderer is claiming that he was forced into a confession by police ranks. A relative of the individual claimed that he was beaten by police ranks who coerced him into admitting to the act.

Based on a post mortem report, Harris died from a stab wound to his neck and, according to the police report, Williams confessed to hitting Harris to the head with a wood.

The accused will make his next court appearance in January 2021.