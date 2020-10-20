Man remanded for allegedly chopping teen

Kaieteur News – One of three Venezuelan brothers, who allegedly chopped a 17-year-old boy, was yesterday charged and remanded to prison for the offence.

The defendant, Uberto Stanilus, was arraigned before Magistrate Zameena Ali-Seepaul in the Leonora Magistrate’s Court, when the charge was read to him. He denied the charge which stated that on October 12, 2020, at Sea View, Cornelia Ida, West Coast Demerara, he unlawfully and maliciously wounded 17-year-old Navindra Bharat.

According to reports, at around 18:00hrs on the day in question, the defendant and two of his brothers allegedly assaulted their sister-in-law who reportedly ran over to Bharat’s yard to seek refuge. She was however told to “get out”.

Kaieteur News was told that the three brothers became annoyed, cursed their neighbours and a heated argument erupted between the two families which included name calling and threats from both sides.

Later that day, around 19:30hrs, Bharat was attacked, by the three Venezuelan brothers, while sitting at a culvert with his friends.

According to a police report, one of the Venezuelan brothers dealt Bharat several lashes to his body with a bicycle chain and another chopped him to his head with a cutlass.

However, Bharat managed to escape but collapsed in front of his yard. He was rushed to the Leonora Cottage Hospital where he was treated and referred to the West Demerara Regional Hospital. He was later transferred to the Georgetown Public Hospital where he was treated and eventually sent away.

The other two suspects are being sought by police.