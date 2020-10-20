Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Exxon got the nerve to tell us Guyana will lose $$billions

Oct 20, 2020 News

3rd WELL PAYARA

Kaieteur News – Imagine yuh gat 10 water bottle factories around the world. Dem ah mek 5000 bottle water ah day, which costing dem between $40 to $50 per bottle. De 5000 bottle is wah dem have customer for.

Yuh come to Guyana and set up two factories and the cost is only $8 a bottle. But fuh supply yuh customers wid dat 5000 bottle, yuh need to set up one more factory.

What would you do wid dem factories dat is costing you $40 to $50? You would obviously shut dem down and concentrate here in Guyana where it is cheaper so you can have bigger profits. Na true?

This is exactly wah ExxonMobil did. Dem sell out everything in Norway, Nigeria, Australia, and Malaysia. Dem also seh dem want fuh get rid of dem operation in Chad and Equatorial Guinea. Dem also reduce some of their rigs in the Permian Basin in America.

Dem even reduce spending on its operations in the USA just to focus on Guyana.

Liza One and Liza Two are like the two factories established to produce oil at the cheaper rate. But it wants another oil pumping factory called Payara. It requires government approval for this. If it doesn’t get de 3rd well, Payara, it would hurt its bottom-line.

To the PPP/C government, this is a golden opportunity to secure the deal that Guyana deserves.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

Noshavyah King heads newly formed Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association

Noshavyah King heads newly formed Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers...

Oct 20, 2020

Kaieteur News – A mix of experienced and professional individuals in the fitness industry have teamed up to form the Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association (GGOTA). The association was...
Read More
E&A Consultant’s Inc. launch RHTY&SC Christmas Charity Programme with significant donation

E&A Consultant’s Inc. launch RHTY&SC...

Oct 20, 2020

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ – says Minister Charles Ramson

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese...

Oct 19, 2020

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Oct 19, 2020

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf...

Oct 18, 2020

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • A MAN’S OWN TO KEEP

    Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019