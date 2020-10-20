Driver, who struck down KN staffers, still at large

Kaieteur News – Still on the run is the driver of a tinted black Nissan Tida motorcar , who instead of rendering assistance, fled the scene after he struck down two Kaieteur News’ staffers on October 13 last.

The incident occurred on the Houston, East Bank Demerara (EBD) public road sometime around 16:45hrs

The staffers, Royden Rockliffe, 30, and Clinton Layne, 23, were at the time on work detail which saw them travelling on a motorcycle along the western carriageway of the public road.

Rockcliffe, the rider, had said that he felt an impact from behind which caused him to lose control of the bike, which, as a result, fell to the road.

Video footage obtained by this media house showed Rockliffe and his pillion rider Layne travelling along at a normal rate of speed when the car accelerated suddenly in an attempt to overtake them. As the car was about to pass it jammed the motorcycle from behind.

The bike fell and skidded for some distance along the roadway with its rider. The pillion rider was thrown off upon impact and landed on his back in the middle of oncoming traffic. The car continued its journey presumably towards Georgetown, without stopping.

Both Rockliffe and Layne, received injuries about their bodies and were assisted by persons who witnessed the accident. Police said that they have since launched an investigation into the matter.

Based on information obtained, the car bears licence plate PYY 9537. Sources said that it was later discovered that the registration number has led investigators to two different addresses on the East Bank of Demerara, one of which is an empty lot. Checks were made at the other location but the car and its driver were not found.