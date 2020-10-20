CXC forcing dem lil boys fuh go to de CCJ

Dem Boys Seh…

Kaieteur News – Dem boys wan know wah happen to all de ‘big’ school students wah bin protesting dem grades. Dem students bin seh how dem would fight to de end until they are victorious.

De CXC bin do a review and de review show wah dem boys bin suspect: de problem was de SBA wah bin moderate.

Dem boys know dat some of dem teachers does give dem students high scores pun dem SBA. Dem boys also know that nuff of dem teachers in dem’ ‘big’ school nah pull dem weight when it comes to teaching. Dem mo focus pun lessons. And dem does leave dem SBA fuh last minute and stress dem poor pickney out.

But nah tell dat to dem lil boys wah peeing froth. Dem feel dem know mo than dem examiner. Perhaps dem de considering that some of dem same teacher does end up marking dem test paper.

Dem boys remember wan time when dem bin at university. Four of dem boys went out drinking de night before finals. As things turned out dem four boys get wasted and nah wake up fuh go to de examination.

So dem guh to de professor and tell he how dem went fuh a drive in the countryside and dem get a flat tyre and could not get back in time fuh write de test. De examiner tell dem fuh come de next day fuh a retest.

When dem four tun up de next day, de professor put dem fuh sit far from one another. He then tell them to begin the test.

When dem open de question paper, it had one question alone. De question was “Which tyre?

Talk half and nah ask why dem boys never graduate.