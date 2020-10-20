COVID-19 death toll now at 114 – as Ministry announces 31 new cases

Kaieteur News – Guyana now has 114 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This number, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH), resulted from three of the latest fatalities recorded as of October 19th, 2020.

According to the Ministry, the deaths include two 64-year-old women and a 74-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) all of whom tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

The persons all died while receiving care at a medical facility.

The announcement of the deaths was made even as the Ministry reported 31 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases were recorded in Regions: Three – one case; Four, 25 – cases, and Six, five cases.

Additionally, the Ministry’s dashboard revealed that patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit has decreased to 12, while 819 remain in home isolation, 74 in institutional isolation and 2,749 have recovered.

Yesterday’s deaths were not recorded in the Ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard.

Meanwhile, the Ministry noted that Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31, 2020.

This order emphasizes the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.

If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, they can contact the COVID-19 hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit its website: www.health.gov.gy.