COVID-19 death toll now at 114 – as Ministry announces 31 new cases

Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Guyana now has 114 deaths as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. This number, according to the Ministry of Health (MOH), resulted from three of the latest fatalities recorded as of October 19th, 2020.
According to the Ministry, the deaths include two 64-year-old women and a 74-year-old man from Region Four (Demerara-Mahaica) all of whom tested positive for the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).
The persons all died while receiving care at a medical facility.
The announcement of the deaths was made even as the Ministry reported 31 new COVID-19 cases. The new cases were recorded in Regions: Three – one case; Four, 25 – cases, and Six, five cases.
Additionally, the Ministry’s dashboard revealed that patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit has decreased to 12, while 819 remain in home isolation, 74 in institutional isolation and 2,749 have recovered.
Yesterday’s deaths were not recorded in the Ministry’s daily COVID-19 dashboard.
Meanwhile, the Ministry noted that Guyanese are reminded to observe the protocols of the COVID-19 Emergency Measures (NO. 9), which are in effect until October 31, 2020.
This order emphasizes the need for correct and consistent use of a face mask when leaving your home; the importance of maintaining the six feet physical distance from others; and the need for good hand-hygiene to help reduce the spread of COVID-19.
If anyone is displaying any of the symptoms associated with COVID-19, or need any additional information, they can contact the COVID-19 hotlines: 231-1166, 226-7480 or 624-6674 immediately or visit its website: www.health.gov.gy.
Oct 20, 2020Kaieteur News – A mix of experienced and professional individuals in the fitness industry have teamed up to form the Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association (GGOTA). The association was...
Oct 20, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
Kaieteur News – Four prominent persons in leadership position from different African cultural and African political... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A noteworthy event occurred on the afternoon of Saturday October 10, that could... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]