Cops, caught on camera trying to abandon pedal cyclist, under close arrest

Kaieteur News – Three policemen are now under close arrest after they were seen in a video trying to drive away after hitting down a pedal cyclist.

The video of the ranks’ action surfaced on Facebook and went viral. It was recorded live just a little after 07:00hrs.

Kaieteur News was reliably informed that police authorities had subsequently launched an investigation into the matter. The ranks, who are all attached to the Turkeyen Police Station, were later contacted and taken into custody.

Based on a police report, the ranks told investigators that at the time of the incident they were in a pick-up driving along a street in the area. They said that they had slowed down suddenly and felt an impact at the back of the vehicle. The cops claimed that they had stopped, exited and saw a man sitting on the road with a bicycle lying next to him.

The ranks continued that they enquired of the man what happened. The man, they said, responded that he had accidently rode into the back of their vehicle.

The video seen by this newspaper did not show how the accident occurred but, according to the individual who was recording, the officers had attempted to drive away. He commentated that the ranks were forced to abort their plan after he and other residents confronted them. The ranks were repeatedly scolded by the commentator for trying to flee the scene. He told them that even if the pedal cyclist was at fault, it is wrong for them to drive away and leave an injured man on the road.

The ranks, however, indicated to investigators that they had asked the pedal cyclist from the inception if he wanted to go to the hospital for treatment but he declined.

Nevertheless, the commentator was heard in the video advising the ranks to take the injured man to the hospital. This was after he observed them kicking the man’s slippers to his feet and handing him his bicycle. It was only after other persons had rushed to the scene to investigate that the pedal cyclist was heard telling them that he did not want to go to the hospital.

The policemen even denied using indecent or abusive language to anyone that morning.

The video, on the other hand, depicted that there was a verbal combat between the ranks and the man recording the video. The exchange of words began after one of the policemen looked up at him and indicated with his hand to stop recording.

The man replied angrily “don’t tell me to stop”. The rank in turn told him “nah ah only shaking you off”. The man responded “me ain’t want you shake me off”.

This somewhat aggravated the rank who began uttering foul language and vulgar slangs to the man.

Investigators said that they have since questioned several other persons but have not obtained any useful information. The pedal cyclist is yet to be located. This publication was informed that cops are currently trying to ascertain his identity as investigations into the matter continues.