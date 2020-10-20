Charandass Persaud is back and ready to contribute to nation’s development

Kaieteur News – Former member of the Alliance For Change (AFC) and Attorney-at-Law, Charandass Persaud, has returned to Guyana and has his attention focused on contributing to the development of the country.

During a brief appearance on Kaieteur Radio (99.1/99.5FM) yesterday, Persaud spoke excitedly about his homecoming after spending 22 months in Canada. His exile followed his vote in the December 21, 2018 No-Confidence Motion (NCM) against the former APNU+AFC regime. The passage of this motion was the proverbial first domino that fell in the coalition’s plummet from power.

“I am happy to be back here,” Persaud said, “and I would like to contribute because I know that I can contribute to the development of, not just Guyana, but the people of this country. That is what I saw lacking in the government that I was part of and so I did my best to change it.”

The Attorney-at-Law maintains that he has not been offered a job by the People’s Progressive Party/Civic (PPP/C) government, or any other institution for that matter. He stated, however, that he may consider leaving his legal profession if that will aid him in better serving the people.

With regards to his protection and safety, Persaud highlighted that he is “very concerned” about it, and linked this to the numerous death threats he received following the NCM passage.

“I honestly believe that there are some people who are so shallow in their thinking that (when) a man executes his constitutional right, it has offended some of them, or it has caused some of them grief by way of losing jobs and losing this high life and good life that they had,” Persaud said.

He emphasized, however, that he will continue to fight for positive changes in Guyana.