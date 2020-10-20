Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM

Canadian citizen’s murder accused escapes execution in prison

Oct 20, 2020 News

An injured Aszim Shivgobin at the hospital, (Travis Chase photo)

Kaieteur News – Aszim Shivgobin, one of the alleged accomplices in the murder of Canadian citizen Nicholas Jaipaul survived an execution attempt on Friday in the Lusignan Prisons.
Shivgobin was remanded to prison on August 28th for Jaipaul’s murder and according to a release sent out by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) was being housed in Holding Bay 2.
At around 22:15hrs on Friday, Shivgobin was attacked by two inmates who reportedly chopped and beat him with an improvised weapon. The GPS release stated that he and another inmate were targeted for execution.
Quick response by prison officers saved Shivgobin’s life and also thwarted the attack on the other inmate.
He (Shivgobin) was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and is currently receiving treatment under police guard. He has since identified his attackers and an investigation has been launched.

