Canadian citizen’s murder accused escapes execution in prison

Latest update October 20th, 2020 12:59 AM
Oct 20, 2020 News
Kaieteur News – Aszim Shivgobin, one of the alleged accomplices in the murder of Canadian citizen Nicholas Jaipaul survived an execution attempt on Friday in the Lusignan Prisons.
Shivgobin was remanded to prison on August 28th for Jaipaul’s murder and according to a release sent out by the Guyana Prison Service (GPS) was being housed in Holding Bay 2.
At around 22:15hrs on Friday, Shivgobin was attacked by two inmates who reportedly chopped and beat him with an improvised weapon. The GPS release stated that he and another inmate were targeted for execution.
Quick response by prison officers saved Shivgobin’s life and also thwarted the attack on the other inmate.
He (Shivgobin) was taken to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was admitted and is currently receiving treatment under police guard. He has since identified his attackers and an investigation has been launched.
Oct 20, 2020Kaieteur News – A mix of experienced and professional individuals in the fitness industry have teamed up to form the Guyana Gym Owners and Trainers Association (GGOTA). The association was...
Oct 20, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
Oct 19, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
Oct 18, 2020
Kaieteur News – Four prominent persons in leadership position from different African cultural and African political... more
Kaieteur News – A man gets up early. He quickly does his sanitary rituals, has his breakfast, kisses his family goodbye... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Kaieteur News – A noteworthy event occurred on the afternoon of Saturday October 10, that could... more
Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]