Some high schools gearing up for opening and virtual classes

Kaieteur News – A number of senior secondary schools in Guyana are now preparing for their virtual opening in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Schools in Guyana have been closed since March, following the outbreak of the novel Coronavirus, barring students from having physical access to classes.

Over the course of the months that followed, students had to adapt to virtual learning and this method will be used once again as the schools open for a new academic year.

One of the senior secondary schools already in preparations for opening is The Bishops’ High School, which orientation for incoming Grade 7 students is set for today.

It was confirmed that the orientation will be held via a virtual platform since a physical orientation could not be held due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Kaieteur News understands that following the orientation, students will engage in their classes via the Zoom application using their given timetables.

Another senior secondary school, Queen’s College, has already held an orientation for new students since October 9.

However, classes are set to officially begin today via the Zoom application as well.

Teachers of the school said they are fully geared and ready to engage with their students as they continue to ensure the institution produces the crème-de-la-crème of students in the country.

Both institutions are also processing applications for new Sixth Form (Grade 12) students.

A number of students stated that they are still waiting to know whether or not they would’ve been accepted into their respective institutions that they applied to.

Application processes have been hampered due to the Caribbean Examination Council (CXC) review of the Caribbean Secondary Education Certificate and Caribbean Advanced Proficiency Examination (CAPE).

The Examination Council recently came under regional criticism for a “flawed grading system” that saw scores of students obtaining questionable results and in addition, many students received ungraded results.

Since the examination results were under review, many senior secondary schools decided not to rush the application process to give prospective students time to have their issues resolved. Many of the schools believed that rushing applications could have placed many students at a disadvantage.

Several students from these senior secondary schools who are returning for the Sixth Form expressed to Kaieteur News that they are very hopeful for the new academic year but learning through a global pandemic was proven to be a challenge while they were sitting their CSEC examinations.

Other senior secondary schools over the next few weeks will be hosting their orientations to welcome their new students and kick-start classes.

Several high schools around the country are still conducting registration.

However, that too will be completed over the coming weeks.