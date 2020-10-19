Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

– Nine one’s & three two’s at CXC, another West Ruimveldt success story

By Sean Devers

Kaieteur News – Born on January 11, 2003 to Bob Hetmyer and Sarah Adams, National Junior Athlete Simeon Samuel Amos Adams who grew up in the Village of Calcutta, Mahaicony, Upper East Coast Demerara and knows the importance of striking a balance between Academics and Sports. The talented 17-year-old, who competes for Guyana in 200, 400 and 800 meters events in addition to the 4×100 and 4×400 relays, was very successful in the twelve (12) CXC subjects he wrote and his aim is to attend the University of Guyana (UG) in the near future.

He obtained nine (9) Grade one’s –Chemistry, Electronic Document Preparation and Management, English A, English B, Industrial Technology Building, Information Technology, Mathematics, Physical Education and Sport, Physics and three (3) Grade two’s – Additional Mathematics, Geography, Technical Drawing.

Simion’s best time in the 400 meters’ event is 49.77 while he crossed the finish line in the 800 meters’ in 1.59.91. A senior athlete at the Super Upcoming Running Club which usually conducts training at the National Park, Adams has one sister and attended the Calcutta Nursery school as a toddler.

He them moved to West Ruimveldt Housing Scheme in Georgetown and attended the Smyth Street Nursery, West Ruimveldt Primary and then the East Ruimveldt Secondary, which produced former West Indies Test Captain Ramnaresh Sarwan.

Simion, who now resides in Campbellville, presently attends Global Technology and wants to become a Doctor and a professional Athlete. Simion was the best 800 and 400 meters’ runner during 2019 and started his athletics career at the Police Progressive Youth Club before he left there when his Coach (Seon Burry) passed away.

”He would have easily qualified for this year’s Carifta Games that was scheduled for Guyana. Unfortunately for Simion and the others who would have qualified, the covid-19 Pandemic caused the shutting down of all sports. But in the case of Simion, he still has next year when the Games, which has been rescheduled for 2021, could be held” said Police and National Athletics Coach Linden Wilson when asked how good was the youngster.

Sport runs in Simion’s blood; his father is the first cousin of young West Indies batsman Shimron Hetmyer while his mom was an athlete in her younger days but surprisingly did not participate in other sports at school.

Simion became interested in Athletics at Primary school and explained how important it is to balance both Academics and Sports. “Getting a sound education and being involved in Sports is very important to me because of where I come from and seeing what was going on in my life. Without a proper education you can’t enroll anywhere especially with my skin colour” Simion stated.

The Olympic hopeful says to be successful in both areas of your life is sometimes not easy and revealed that he attended after school lessons.

”It was very challenging because sometimes I would forget to revise and complete projects but when you have a mother like mine, you have to make the commitment. I had a schedule to balance my academic career and my education process” continued Simion, whose favorite subjects are Mathematics and Biology because they were the most challenging subjects to him.

Simion made his debut at Nationals in 2019.

”Well my mom was an ex-Athlete and she said to me ‘if you want to follow-up Athletics you have to be multitalented’ meaning that I had to focus on both sides. My mother supported my Athletic career but only if I focused on both.

My biggest challenge was to attend school all day, then go to train and finish in time to reach lessons in the evenings. To be honest I wasn’t sure that I would have even completed school, but I am grateful that I did” explained Simion.

His favorite Athletes are Aliyah Abrams, a Guyanese sprinter who competed in the 2016 in the 400 meters and South African Wayde Van Niekerk, the current 400 meters World and Olympic record holder, when not studying or training, he enjoys sleeping, reading, electronics and spending time with his family.

”My most memorable moment was when I made my debut for Guyana in the Bahamas in 2018. My advice to local athletes is to stay focused, let God be your friend and demonstrate a lot of determination, dedication and sacrifice for yourself.

I agree that the local athletes would benefit from scholarships because some athletes don’t have the standard of life, facilities, nutriments and equipment to reach where they are heading in Guyana” lamented Simion, whose favorite event is the 400 meters. Simion spoke about the global pandemic and how it affected him both physically and mentally.

”It affected me physically since although we had some training sessions in the mornings at Durban Park, I was not able to get the full potential of my training and it also affected my studies.

Mentally I was very disappointed when the AAG called off all events for the rest of the year because I was prepared to showcase my talent for Guyana…but next year God spare life …. Hopefully, I am prepared for my hurdles that are coming” stated Simion who knew he wanted to make athletics a career since he was nine years old.

Simion said he was not too surprised that he is doing so well academically and in his sporting career since he claimed that he had put in the work and time in both areas, adding that his mother and Coaches were his main supporters in school and on the track

”My most challenging moment on the track happened in my 400 meters’ race when I badly injured my leg but I still went and run and completed my task proving my motto of never giving up” said Simion, who informed that his favorite dish is veggie-bora.

The multitalented teenager who also played hockey for his school said he encourages fighting for what you desire and believe in and doing it through God because nothing comes easy and everything is possible with God.