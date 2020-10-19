Man executed in Sophia

– had taken four bullets in May

Kaieteur News – A handyman of D’Anrade Street, Newtown Kitty, was on Saturday night executed in front of his friend’s home at ‘C’ Field, Sophia, Greater Georgetown.

Seon London, 27, also known as “Gaza” was riddled with bullets just around 18:35hrs while enjoying a “gyaff”.

According to a police report, London and his wife had paid his friend a visit earlier that evening.

The report stated that London was chatting with the friend and the two were sitting on a bench in front of the house.

During the course of the conversation, London’s wife left to purchase a barbecue meal.

However, while she was away, two men walked to London and his friend and pulled out handguns.

The friend told investigators that they took aim and started firing shots at them. He threw himself to the ground and remaining still until the gunmen left.

When he got up, he saw London lying still on the ground.

London’s wife returned subsequently after as well and was greeted by the bloddy sight.

With some assistance from public-spirited citizens, the woman picked him up and rushed him to the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC) where he was pronounced dead on arrival.

Police have since received information that one of his assassins might be a 30 year-old- man of Sophia.

Investigators noted too that this was not the first attempt on London’s life.

Back in May, he was allegedly shot four times by one of his friends and another man over a motorcycle dispute, in same area.

He was hospitalized but survived the attack.

Police detailed that one of those suspects identified as Kevin McAdam, was arrested and placed before the court where he was charged with attempted murder.

It was further revealed that he currently out on bail.

His accomplice, however, was never caught.