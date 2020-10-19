Kaieteur News– Former President, Donald Ramotar, ably advised perhaps by former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud, signed away, for free, the fabulously-rich Canje Oil Block. With the stroke of a pen, part of the inheritance of the Guyanese people was signed away.
When our leaders busy themselves signing away secretly, and for free, parts of our rich oil patrimony, they destroy the future of our people.
Guyana’s oil belongs to all Guyanese, and not only the PPP, AFC and PNC, who have short-changed the nation.
Guyanese must not cower in silence. They must stand up and denounce this grand betrayal!
All Guyanese must condemn the give-away of the country’s oil wealth.
Guyana must not cower in silence
Oct 19, 2020
