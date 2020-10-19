Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana must not cower in silence

Oct 19, 2020 Front Page Comment, News

Kaieteur News – Former President, Donald Ramotar, ably advised perhaps by former Minister of Natural Resources, Robert Persaud, signed away, for free, the fabulously-rich Canje Oil Block. With the stroke of a pen, part of the inheritance of the Guyanese people was signed away.
When our leaders busy themselves signing away secretly, and for free, parts of our rich oil patrimony, they destroy the future of our people.
Guyana’s oil belongs to all Guyanese, and not only the PPP, AFC and PNC, who have short-changed the nation.
Guyanese must not cower in silence. They must stand up and denounce this grand betrayal!
All Guyanese must condemn the give-away of the country’s oil wealth.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ – says Minister Charles Ramson

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political...

Oct 19, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – ‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ these were the words of the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport...
Read More
Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Oct 19, 2020

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf...

Oct 18, 2020

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net Communications assist young cricketers in Linden

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net...

Oct 17, 2020

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes

Oct 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Helter SHELTER!

    The government is wasting its time and the resources of the State in preparing a shelter for those would-be squatters at... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019