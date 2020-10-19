Former RDC Vice-Chair, Dennis Deroop, appointed as Agri Coordinator

Kaieteur News – Former Vice Chairman of Region Six, Dennis Deroop, has been appointed Regional Agricultural Coordinator for that region.

The announcement was made Saturday when Minister of Agriculture, Zulfikar Mustapha, met Agriculture Officers at the Tain Primary School, East Berbice-Corentyne.

Minister Mustapha, according to a government release, outlined that the Regional Agriculture Coordinator will have to submit a weekly report on all the agencies and what they are doing in the areas for which they are providing services.

“As staff of the Ministry of Agriculture, we have to be more accountable to the needs of the stakeholders in the industry,” the Minister noted.

Deroop will supervise all officers within the region and in addition to the weekly report, he will provide a comprehensive monthly report to the Ministry.

The Regional Agriculture Coordinator is a new feature in the system. The decision to establish the post was taken after several Ministerial visits to the region unearthed a number of complaints in the sector.

While addressing the Agriculture Extension Officers, the new Coordinator said he was ready to work to carry out the policies of the Ministry.

“Region Six is very important as an agriculture region with mostly farming being done in the region, so I’m excited to be part of this team…Region Six, like other parts of the country, will be moving quickly forward with agriculture, so I think this team will have to be prepared to work and work very hard,” Deroop said.