Latest update October 19th, 2020 1:00 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

‘Drug addict’ injures labourer with cutlass

Oct 19, 2020 News

Kaieteur News – A pensioner was on Saturday beaten and robbed at Vreed-en-Hoop junction, West Bank Dememara, while on his way home.
The victim was identified as Abel Vernon, 70, of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara.
Vernon is currently at the West Demerara Regional Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.
According to a police report, Vernon was allegedly robbed and beaten by two male suspects.
The suspects approached the pensioner and dealt him several cuffs about his face and body during which they relieved him of a Blu cellular phone and its sim card.
The suspects then escaped. However, while in the vicinity of the West Demerara Regional Hospital, one of the suspects, 35, was arrested.
The pensioner was escorted to the WDRH where he was admitted a patient.
The matter was reported and the second suspect, a 26-year-old man is being sought as the probe continues.
Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the alleged wounding of Mohanram Narine, 50, a labourer of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, which occurred on Saturday.
According to a police report, the suspect and the victim are known to each other. The suspect was said to be a known ‘drug addict’.
On the day in question, the suspect went to the home of the victim, confronted him and dealt him several lashes to his body with a cutlass causing him to receive severe wounds.
The suspect then escaped and Narine was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted.
The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The suspect is currently being sought by the police.

Similar Articles

Help Us CHANGE IT!!!

Sports

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ – says Minister Charles Ramson

‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political...

Oct 19, 2020

By Sean Devers Kaieteur News – ‘Government plans to stay connected to Guyanese despite Political loyalties’ these were the words of the Honourable Minister of Culture, Youth and Sport...
Read More
Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Simeon Adams balancing Academic and Sports

Oct 19, 2020

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf joins fight against Cancer

Win $50,000, Spa Treatments, Trophies as Golf...

Oct 18, 2020

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Moe ‘balling’ in Nicaragua

Oct 18, 2020

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net Communications assist young cricketers in Linden

Basil Butcher Fund RHTY&SC and V-Net...

Oct 17, 2020

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes title

Phantom claim Champion of Champions dominoes

Oct 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

  • Helter SHELTER!

    The government is wasting its time and the resources of the State in preparing a shelter for those would-be squatters at... more

Publisher’s Note

Freedom of speech is our core value at Kaieteur News. If the letter/e-mail you sent was not published, and you believe that its contents were not libellous, let us know, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019