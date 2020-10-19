‘Drug addict’ injures labourer with cutlass

Kaieteur News – A pensioner was on Saturday beaten and robbed at Vreed-en-Hoop junction, West Bank Dememara, while on his way home.

The victim was identified as Abel Vernon, 70, of Plantain Walk, West Bank Demerara.

Vernon is currently at the West Demerara Regional Hospital receiving treatment for his injuries.

According to a police report, Vernon was allegedly robbed and beaten by two male suspects.

The suspects approached the pensioner and dealt him several cuffs about his face and body during which they relieved him of a Blu cellular phone and its sim card.

The suspects then escaped. However, while in the vicinity of the West Demerara Regional Hospital, one of the suspects, 35, was arrested.

The pensioner was escorted to the WDRH where he was admitted a patient.

The matter was reported and the second suspect, a 26-year-old man is being sought as the probe continues.

Meanwhile, the police are also investigating the alleged wounding of Mohanram Narine, 50, a labourer of Independence Street, La Grange, West Bank Demerara, which occurred on Saturday.

According to a police report, the suspect and the victim are known to each other. The suspect was said to be a known ‘drug addict’.

On the day in question, the suspect went to the home of the victim, confronted him and dealt him several lashes to his body with a cutlass causing him to receive severe wounds.

The suspect then escaped and Narine was rushed to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was admitted.

The matter was reported and an investigation was launched. The suspect is currently being sought by the police.